RTX (NYSE:RTX) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Dbs Bank

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Dbs Bank from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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RTX Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:RTX opened at $184.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock worth $16,851,633,000 after buying an additional 630,558 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after buying an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after buying an additional 625,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. RTX's Collins Aerospace expands Malaysia MRO hub with $63M investment

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold.

Erste Group Bank raised its for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. RTX Malaysia MRO Expansion Adds Asia Pacific Cash Flow Potential

Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several search and technology articles mentioning “RTX” were about Nvidia RTX graphics products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to affect the stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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