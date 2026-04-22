RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $199.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RTX traded as low as $179.84 and last traded at $180.9420. 8,489,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 5,902,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.17.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RTX. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $202.28.

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Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and upgraded outlook — RTX reported $1.78 adj. EPS (vs. ~$1.52 est.) and $22.08B revenue, raised FY guidance for sales and EPS, signaling broad-based strength across defense and commercial aftermarket. Read More.

Q1 beat and upgraded outlook — RTX reported $1.78 adj. EPS (vs. ~$1.52 est.) and $22.08B revenue, raised FY guidance for sales and EPS, signaling broad-based strength across defense and commercial aftermarket. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defence demand and contract wins underpin backlog — strong munitions and defense bookings, plus large program opportunities (including proposed Germany ship systems) support multi-year revenue visibility and cash flow. Read More.

Defence demand and contract wins underpin backlog — strong munitions and defense bookings, plus large program opportunities (including proposed Germany ship systems) support multi-year revenue visibility and cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capacity investments to meet commercial & military engine demand — Pratt & Whitney announced a $100M Poland expansion (and additional North America MRO investment), which should ease production bottlenecks and support aftermarket revenue. Read More.

Capacity investments to meet commercial & military engine demand — Pratt & Whitney announced a $100M Poland expansion (and additional North America MRO investment), which should ease production bottlenecks and support aftermarket revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions are mixed — Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $235 to $220 but kept an overweight rating, reflecting continued buy-side conviction albeit with somewhat lower near‑term upside. Read More.

Analyst actions are mixed — Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $235 to $220 but kept an overweight rating, reflecting continued buy-side conviction albeit with somewhat lower near‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and consensus miss concerns — despite the raise, RTX’s FY revenue and EPS midpoints came in slightly below some analyst models (EPS 6.60–6.80 vs. ~6.82 consensus; revenue midpoint modestly under), which prompted investor disappointment after the initial pop. Read More.

Guidance and consensus miss concerns — despite the raise, RTX’s FY revenue and EPS midpoints came in slightly below some analyst models (EPS 6.60–6.80 vs. ~6.82 consensus; revenue midpoint modestly under), which prompted investor disappointment after the initial pop. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term execution risks — commentary highlighted supply‑chain constraints, tariffs and cost inflation that could pressure margins and cadence of deliveries in 2026. These macro/operational caveats weighed on sentiment. Read More.

Near‑term execution risks — commentary highlighted supply‑chain constraints, tariffs and cost inflation that could pressure margins and cadence of deliveries in 2026. These macro/operational caveats weighed on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: beat-but-not-enough — several outlets note the pattern: strong fundamentals but expectations were higher, producing a “pop then drop” intraday reaction as investors reset near‑term expectations. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services raised its position in RTX by 4.1% during the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,013 shares of the company's stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its position in RTX by 19.1% during the first quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 50,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 83,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 112.8% during the first quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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