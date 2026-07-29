Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.9583.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 15th.

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Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. Rubrik has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. The business's revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $330,654.90. Following the sale, the director owned 125,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,416,668.10. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 721 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $58,811.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $378,321.66. This trade represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 291,321 shares of company stock valued at $24,074,426 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rubrik by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock worth $193,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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