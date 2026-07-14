Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Director Ravi Mhatre Sells 3,979 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $330,654.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 125,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,416,668.10. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ravi Mhatre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $284,458.71.

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Rubrik Stock Up 5.2%

RBRK stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,336. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Rubrik by 104.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock worth $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at $345,907,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,680,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 595,851 shares of the company's stock worth $45,571,000 after buying an additional 191,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth $3,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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