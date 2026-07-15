Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Trading Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $82.86 and last traded at $82.4970. 800,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,899,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.05.

Specifically, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $330,654.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,416,668.10. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rubrik from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Down 6.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Rubrik by 35.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,400 shares of the company's stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 34.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 112.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,448 shares of the company's stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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