Rubrik Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 25,008 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 271% compared to the average daily volume of 6,742 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $502,219.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,897.19. This trade represents a 354.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 122,613 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,909,946.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 564,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,228,228.20. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 203,113 shares of company stock worth $10,157,582 over the last 90 days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBRK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rubrik by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Rubrik by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 31.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 24.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,668 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBRK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Rubrik from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank set a $70.00 target price on Rubrik and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of RBRK stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 1,779,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,459. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 0.63. Rubrik has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $342.43 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rubrik will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Further Reading

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