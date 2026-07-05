Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 0.1%

RSI stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, Director Judith Gold sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 74,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $1,859,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,335.04. This trade represents a 23.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,093 shares of company stock worth $81,312,564 over the last three months. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 9.1% during the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 852,653 shares of the company's stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 383,745 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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