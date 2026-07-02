Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CEO Sells 111,112 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $3,467,805.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 421,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,147,462.18. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get RSI alerts: Sign Up

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,473,798.62.

On Monday, June 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $2,842,244.96.

On Monday, June 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,222 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $1,207,938.76.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 106,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $2,658,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 710,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $17,721,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 111,112 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,580.56.

On Friday, May 1st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 47,223 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,328,382.99.

On Thursday, April 16th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 61,765 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $1,395,889.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.2%

RSI stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,501. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $31.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.82 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Our Latest Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rush Street Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rush Street Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Rush Street Interactive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here