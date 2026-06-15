Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.80 and last traded at $29.4580, with a volume of 3864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.25.

View Our Latest Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $585,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 631,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,203.52. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $34,223,904.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,136,241 shares of company stock worth $78,637,133. 52.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company's stock worth $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,214,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,471 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,764,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557,778 shares of the company's stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 378,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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