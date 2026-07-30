Ruth Dowling Sells 685 Shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) EVP Ruth Dowling sold 685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $116,134.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,634.18. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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American Tower Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.55. 3,650,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $160.06 and a 52-week high of $217.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on American Tower in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 489.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 42,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,873,695 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 220,447 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in American Tower by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 474,216 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $83,258,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Tower this week:

Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook raised again: American Tower increased its full-year forecasts, supported by favorable currency movements, stronger global tower leasing and continued demand for data-center capacity. The company is targeting approximately 15% growth in CoreSite data-center revenue. American Tower raises 2026 outlook again

American Tower increased its full-year forecasts, supported by favorable currency movements, stronger global tower leasing and continued demand for data-center capacity. The company is targeting approximately 15% growth in CoreSite data-center revenue. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly performance: Second-quarter revenue reached about $2.75 billion and net income was approximately $867.5 million. Record leasing at CoreSite, driven partly by artificial-intelligence demand, and healthy global tower activity improved the company’s investment outlook. American Tower Q2 2026 earnings highlights

Second-quarter revenue reached about $2.75 billion and net income was approximately $867.5 million. Record leasing at CoreSite, driven partly by artificial-intelligence demand, and healthy global tower activity improved the company’s investment outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher: Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO nevertheless maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating limited conviction in near-term outperformance. Scotiabank adjusts American Tower price target

Scotiabank raised its price target to $220 from $218, while BMO lifted its target to $195 from $190. BMO nevertheless maintained a “market perform” rating, indicating limited conviction in near-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street comparisons favor American Tower over Crown Castle among beaten-down tower REITs, citing AMT’s stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. American Tower or Crown Castle

Wall Street comparisons favor American Tower over Crown Castle among beaten-down tower REITs, citing AMT’s stronger data-center growth and repeated guidance increases. Negative Sentiment: Interest-rate and balance-sheet risks remain significant: American Tower carries substantial leverage, and higher borrowing costs could pressure cash flow, valuation and future refinancing. Analysts also flagged DISH-related churn and refinancing expenses as continuing headwinds. American Tower interest-rate sensitivity analysis

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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