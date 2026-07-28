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RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
RWE logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • RWE has a consensus “Hold” rating from seven brokerages: five analysts rate the stock a hold and two recommend buying it. The average 12-month price target is $53.30.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, with BNP Paribas Exane and Zacks Research downgrading RWE to “Neutral” and “Hold,” respectively, while Morgan Stanley and RBC maintained bullish ratings.
  • RWE shares fell 2.4% to open at $65.26, while the company’s latest quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share exceeded analyst expectations of $0.61, despite revenue coming in below estimates.
  • Interested in RWE? Here are five stocks we like better.

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWEOY. BNP Paribas Exane cut RWE from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut RWE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of RWE in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWEOY

RWE Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. RWE has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.76 billion. RWE had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.77%. RWE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.576-3.395 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RWE will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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