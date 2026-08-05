RWE (RWEOY) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.7210 per share and revenue of $9.7526 billion for the quarter. RWE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.576-3.395 EPS.

Get RWE alerts: Sign Up

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. RWE had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.76 billion. On average, analysts expect RWE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RWE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. RWE has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWEOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of RWE in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered RWE from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut RWE from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Read Our Latest Report on RWEOY

About RWE

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak‐load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider RWE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RWE wasn't on the list.

While RWE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here