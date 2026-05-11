Ryanair (RYAAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share and revenue of $3.0818 billion for the quarter.

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Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,021 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $281,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,304,889 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $527,341,000 after acquiring an additional 985,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,361 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 981,383 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $71,969,000 after acquiring an additional 710,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 655,021 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 497,174 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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