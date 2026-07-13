Ryanair (RYAAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $5.0573 billion for the quarter.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $64.63 on Monday. Ryanair has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $79.00 target price on Ryanair in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Ryanair from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 76,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,375,021. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $365,518.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,326.64. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,607 shares of company stock worth $3,386,997.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,021 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $281,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ryanair by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,304,889 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $527,341,000 after purchasing an additional 985,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,361 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ryanair by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 981,383 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 710,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 315.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 655,021 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 497,174 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here