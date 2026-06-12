Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.8889.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on R

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $280.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $238.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.69. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $146.74 and a twelve month high of $281.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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