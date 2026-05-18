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Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Ryder System logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Ryder System has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 11 covering brokerages, with an average 12-month price target of about $234.89. Recent ratings were mostly bullish, including several raised targets from firms like Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Baird, and Susquehanna.
  • The company recently reported Q1 earnings of $2.54 per share, beating expectations of $2.29, though revenue of $2.57 billion came in below estimates. Ryder also reaffirmed guidance for FY2026 EPS of $14.05 to $14.80 and Q2 2026 EPS of $3.50 to $3.75.
  • Insiders have been selling shares, including CEO Robert E. Sanchez and insider Thomas M. Havens, with 77,925 shares sold over the last 90 days. Meanwhile, Ryder announced a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 1.6%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ryder System.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.8889.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on R

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,330,852.10. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,116,892.40. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,925 shares of company stock worth $17,235,427. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.1%

Ryder System stock opened at $231.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.25. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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