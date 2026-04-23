Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.7778.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

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Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total value of $2,786,362.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $3,041,924.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,759.36. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $317,251,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,856,000 after buying an additional 134,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ryder System by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,117 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $157,111,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,338 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $166,633,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,658 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $163,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE R opened at $227.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $133.06 and a 12-month high of $233.55. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.79.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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