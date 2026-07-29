Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on R. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryder System from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.14.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $260.53 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $263.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 522.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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