Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on R. Zacks Research cut Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $273.75.

Get Ryder System alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on R

Ryder System Trading Up 0.6%

Ryder System stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.61. 108,779 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,221. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $261.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.73. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $157.67 and a twelve month high of $284.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Ryder System by 36.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Key Ryder System News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryder System, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryder System wasn't on the list.

While Ryder System currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here