Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.050-14.80 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $227.70 on Thursday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $133.06 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.24. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ryder System's payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $3,041,924.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,410,759.36. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,116,892.40. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Ryder System

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — Ryder reported adjusted EPS of $2.54 vs. consensus $2.30, showing operating leverage in the quarter. Q1 Press Release

Q1 EPS beat — Ryder reported adjusted EPS of $2.54 vs. consensus $2.30, showing operating leverage in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2026 EPS guidance raised/confirmed — Ryder set FY2026 EPS at $14.05–$14.80, with consensus around $14.05; the top end implies upside to Street estimates. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Full‑year 2026 EPS guidance raised/confirmed — Ryder set FY2026 EPS at $14.05–$14.80, with consensus around $14.05; the top end implies upside to Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analyst stance supportive — Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy,” which can limit downside and support the stock as investors digest the mixed print. Brokerage Consensus

Analyst stance supportive — Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy,” which can limit downside and support the stock as investors digest the mixed print. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 2026 guidance is mixed — Ryder provided Q2 EPS guidance of $3.50–$3.75 versus a consensus of $3.59; the range overlaps Street expectations but the lower bound is slightly below, making near‑term tone cautious.

Q2 2026 guidance is mixed — Ryder provided Q2 EPS guidance of $3.50–$3.75 versus a consensus of $3.59; the range overlaps Street expectations but the lower bound is slightly below, making near‑term tone cautious. Neutral Sentiment: New CEO and freight market scrutiny — Commentary and analyst previews flag that Ryder’s new CEO will face freight market headwinds and execution risk; this raises uncertainty but also the potential for improvement if management navigates the cycle well. Investing.com: CEO/freight market piece

New CEO and freight market scrutiny — Commentary and analyst previews flag that Ryder’s new CEO will face freight market headwinds and execution risk; this raises uncertainty but also the potential for improvement if management navigates the cycle well. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed materially — Total revenue was $2.57B vs. consensus ~$3.11B, a significant shortfall that likely drove the negative share reaction despite the EPS beat (margin/one‑time items may have helped EPS). Q1 Press Release

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,493 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $79,138,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,867 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,958 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryder System, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryder System wasn't on the list.

While Ryder System currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here