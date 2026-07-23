Ryder System (NYSE:R) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Ryder System updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.88. The company had a trading volume of 144,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,013. The company's 50 day moving average price is $260.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.01. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $157.67 and a 52-week high of $284.25.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens raised Ryder System to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ryder System from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

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Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ryder System by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,937,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 974,620 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $186,533,000 after buying an additional 504,404 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 720,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 196,968 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 155,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ryder System by 294.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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