Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

R has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Ryder System from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.00.

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Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $263.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day moving average of $217.12. Ryder System has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total value of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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