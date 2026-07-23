Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.400-14.800 EPS.

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Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $276.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.83 and a 200-day moving average of $228.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on R shares. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Citigroup cut Ryder System from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,506 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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