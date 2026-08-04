Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $26.36. Ryerson shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 61,200 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYZ. Wall Street Zen raised Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ryerson from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYZ

Ryerson Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryerson Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ryerson's payout ratio is -60.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $311,866.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,251.71. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 1,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 24,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,080. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,174 shares of company stock worth $508,576. Insiders own 6.58% of the company's stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson NYSE: RYZ is a U.S.-based metals distributor and processor that supplies a broad range of metal products and value-added services to industrial customers. Its product mix typically includes carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum and specialty alloys in forms such as sheets, plate, bar, tubing and structural shapes. The company focuses on meeting the material needs of manufacturers, fabricators and other industrial end markets.

Beyond distribution, Ryerson offers processing and finishing services designed to prepare metal for downstream manufacturing.

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