S4 Capital H1 Earnings Call Highlights

S4 Capital LON: SFOR reported lower first-half revenue but sharply higher profitability, as cost reductions and tighter liquidity management helped offset continued caution among technology clients and a broader shift in spending toward artificial intelligence infrastructure.

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Net revenue for the first half of 2026 was £308 million, down 6.2% on a reported basis and 4.7% like-for-like. Revenue was £344 million, declining 4.6% reported and 3.2% like-for-like.

Chief Financial Officer Radhika said the performance reflected global macroeconomic pressure, the Middle East conflict, and technology clients and hyperscalers prioritizing AI investment. However, operational EBITDA rose to £38 million from £20.8 million a year earlier, while the operational EBITDA margin increased to 12.3% from 6.3%.

Adjusted operating profit was £35.2 million and adjusted basic earnings per share rose to £0.027, compared with £0.002 in the first half of 2025. The board approved an inaugural interim dividend of £0.0135 per share, equal to 50% of adjusted basic EPS.

Cost Actions Drive Margin Expansion

Personnel and operating expenses declined 12.6% on a reported basis, reflecting the annualized effect of cost actions undertaken in the second half of 2025, which focused on non-billable roles and back-office efficiencies, Radhika said.

The company’s personnel-cost-to-net-revenue ratio improved to 72.2% from 79.2% a year earlier. Total headcount, referred to by the company as “Monks,” fell to approximately 6,150 at the end of the period, down 11% year over year and 3% from December 2025.

On a like-for-like basis, marketing services generated net revenue of £281.9 million, down 4.4%, as technology clients maintained caution around operating marketing budgets. The segment was also affected by a reduction in BMW’s scope in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Marketing services EBITDA rose 72.3% to £44.1 million, with margin improving to 15.6%.

Technology services net revenue declined 7.4% to £26.1 million, affected by macroeconomic conditions and extended sales cycles. Its EBITDA more than tripled to £4.4 million, with margin reaching 16.9%.

The Americas, representing 80% of net revenue, declined 0.8% like-for-like.

EMEA, representing 14% of net revenue, declined 20.3%.

Asia-Pacific, representing 5% of net revenue, declined 12.5%.

Debt Reduced and Capital Returns Introduced

Free cash flow was £10.4 million, compared with £16 million in the first half of 2025. Radhika said the decline was driven by an expected first-quarter working-capital outflow, though working capital improved in the second quarter as collections normalized and trading strengthened.

Net debt fell to £66.3 million at the end of June, from £145.9 million a year earlier. Leverage was 0.7 times pro forma 12-month operational EBITDA, below the company’s target of one time and its key covenant of 4.5 times.

S4 Capital repurchased €85.2 million of its Term Loan B during the period at a €4.9 million discount. It subsequently repurchased a further €40.1 million, subject to settlement, reducing the outstanding Term Loan B to €249.7 million. The company said it had met its targeted €125 million reduction in the loan.

The company maintained its capital-allocation priorities of dividends first, targeted debt repurchases second and share buybacks third. It has established a medium-term policy to pay 50% of adjusted basic EPS as dividends, subject to achieving financial targets.

AI Spending Creates Both Pressure and Opportunity

Scott, who provided the market update, said digital marketing spending continues to rise at high single-digit rates while overall advertising spending is growing at around 5%, implying continued declines in analog advertising. He said public agency holding companies’ revenue growth had weakened to nearly zero in 2025 as clients protected media budgets but pressured “non-working” spending such as agency fees.

Technology remains a major client category for S4 Capital, representing around 42% of revenue. Scott said spending by the company’s top 10, 20 and 50 clients was slightly down but had broadly stabilized, with the focus now on returning those accounts to growth.

He also highlighted a divergence among major technology platforms. Marketing spending at Amazon, Meta and Alphabet has been broadly flat since 2022, while capital expenditure, particularly for AI and infrastructure, has increased substantially. The hyperscalers have announced plans for further capital-spending increases in 2026, he said.

Wes described the company’s Monks.Flow platform as an enterprise-grade AI marketing environment that combines intelligence, content creation and workflow orchestration. He said the platform can use brand data, audience agents and live data feeds to identify marketing opportunities, develop briefs and create channel-specific content.

According to Wes, the workflow from identifying an opportunity to producing an asset can take between 15 minutes and an hour. He said agent capabilities had advanced in their ability to conduct longer workflows without supervision and retain context.

Outlook Maintained for EBITDA

S4 Capital now expects full-year 2026 like-for-like net revenue to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage. It maintained its operational EBITDA target at the current analyst consensus level of £85 million and expects the full-year margin to increase by 140 basis points.

The company lowered its year-end net-debt target range to £50 million to £80 million, from £60 million to £90 million previously, and expects leverage to remain below one time EBITDA. It also lowered forecast net finance expense to £19 million to £21 million, excluding the one-off gain on loan repurchases, and expects an effective tax rate of 28% to 30%.

Sir Martin said the company had secured new business wins from LVMH, Mercado Libre, Capital One, Revlon, Square, Seek, Watts and Air India. He said S4 Capital sees opportunities for AI-led new business and expanding adoption among existing clients, particularly in automotive, financial services and fast-moving consumer goods.

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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