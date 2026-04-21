S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42.38 and last traded at GBX 42.30, with a volume of 5065993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 28 to GBX 30 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 38 to GBX 43 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 32.67.

View Our Latest Report on S4 Capital

S4 Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £280.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S4 Capital had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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