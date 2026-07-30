Saab AB - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Short Interest Up 78.1% in July

Saab AB - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,780 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the June 30th total of 19,528 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,110 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAABY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Saab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Saab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Saab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saab

Saab Stock Up 1.2%

SAABY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.13. 109,360 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,941. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of -0.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Saab has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $40.77.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

About Saab

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

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