SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Trading Up 0.6% - Still a Buy?

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 368,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 835,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SABS

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $276.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.

The company's lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.

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