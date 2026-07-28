Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.6080, with a volume of 68423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 27.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 73.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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