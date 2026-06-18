Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Scotiabank's price target points to a potential upside of 5.39% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.10.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,678. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sabra Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,430,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $671,045,000 after buying an additional 481,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,052,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $481,755,000 after buying an additional 98,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 7,303,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,556 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $132,949,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $97,378,000 after buying an additional 447,528 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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