Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.9667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Sabre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 34.5% in the third quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 28,565,608 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $52,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323,272 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 54.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,696,449 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,688 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,029,303 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 85.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $774.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Sabre has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world's principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre's suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

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