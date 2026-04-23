Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Shares Down 6.7% - Should You Sell?

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.47 and last traded at GBX 152.20. Approximately 857,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,290,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 156.25.

Read Our Latest Report on SBRE

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £371.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 15.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre Insurance Group

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 148,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160, for a total value of £237,033.60. Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 72,426 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160, for a total transaction of £115,881.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 348 shares of company stock valued at $50,072 and have sold 251,193 shares valued at $40,190,880. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

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