Safehold (SAFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $96.2630 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Safehold had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $97.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.71 million. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Safehold Trading Up 1.4%

SAFE opened at $15.95 on Friday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Safehold's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Safehold from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Safehold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Safehold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Safehold by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,462 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Safehold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,855 shares of the company's stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 1,106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company's stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 179,319 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Safehold by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,778 shares of the company's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,761 shares of the company's stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company's stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

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