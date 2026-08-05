Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sagimet Biosciences to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Sagimet Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sagimet Biosciences Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SGMT opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $28.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sagimet Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, insider Elizabeth Rozek sold 10,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $81,829.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 224,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,741,452.64. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David Happel sold 64,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $497,035.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 741,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,583.20. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $719,441. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,733 shares of the company's stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 181,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences NASDAQ: SGMT is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company's lead program, CM-101, is a first-in-class fusion protein designed to neutralize the chemokine CCL24 and interrupt key drivers of tissue fibrosis. Preclinical data have demonstrated CM-101's potential to block fibrotic signaling pathways in multiple organ systems, and the company has advanced the program into early-stage clinical evaluation for indications such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis.

In addition to CM-101, Sagimet maintains a pipeline of preclinical candidates targeting inflammation-driven fibrotic processes.

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