SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Trading Down 4.9% - Here's What Happened

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.8940. 1,090,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,330,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

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Trending Headlines about SailPoint

Here are the key news stories impacting SailPoint this week:

Positive Sentiment: SailPoint reported fiscal Q1 EPS of $0.05, topping estimates, while revenue rose about 22% year over year to $280.1 million, showing continued momentum in its identity security business. Article Title

SailPoint reported fiscal Q1 EPS of $0.05, topping estimates, while revenue rose about 22% year over year to $280.1 million, showing continued momentum in its identity security business. Positive Sentiment: Annual recurring revenue reached $1.163 billion, highlighting strong SaaS demand and supporting the company’s longer-term growth story. Article Title

Annual recurring revenue reached $1.163 billion, highlighting strong SaaS demand and supporting the company’s longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Management said Q2 revenue should rise 17%-18% year over year, and analysts such as Cantor Fitzgerald and BTIG reaffirmed positive ratings and price targets after the report. Article Title

Management said Q2 revenue should rise 17%-18% year over year, and analysts such as Cantor Fitzgerald and BTIG reaffirmed positive ratings and price targets after the report. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call emphasized SailPoint’s AI identity push, including its “Agentic Fabric” initiative, which could support future product differentiation but has not yet fully translated into results. Article Title

The earnings call emphasized SailPoint’s AI identity push, including its “Agentic Fabric” initiative, which could support future product differentiation but has not yet fully translated into results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the stock fell sharply because investors were disappointed that fiscal Q2 and full-year guidance suggested slower growth than hoped, signaling some cooling after a strong run-up. Article Title

Despite the beat, the stock fell sharply because investors were disappointed that fiscal Q2 and full-year guidance suggested slower growth than hoped, signaling some cooling after a strong run-up. Negative Sentiment: Several reports also highlighted legal scrutiny, including shareholder investigation notices and securities-law probes, which may add overhang to the shares in the near term. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Barclays cut their price target on SailPoint from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SailPoint in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAIL

SailPoint Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.02.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SailPoint

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $215,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,355,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,534,614.46. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 47,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $543,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,786,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,469,989.52. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 534,449 shares of company stock worth $6,569,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SailPoint

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company's stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SailPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $234,681,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in SailPoint by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 905,653 shares of the company's stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 401,431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,412,578 shares of the company's stock worth $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 255,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint by 186.6% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 1,747,161 shares of the company's stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,643 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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