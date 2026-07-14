SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Trading Up 9.5% - What's Next?

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.3380. 1,306,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,636,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.08.

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SailPoint Stock Up 9.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.20.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 14.04%.The business had revenue of $280.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SailPoint, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SailPoint

In other SailPoint news, EVP Chandrasekar Gnanasambandam sold 19,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $301,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 934,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,410,113.36. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 3,881 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $59,845.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,324.22. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 497,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: SAIL is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company's flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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