Salzgitter (SZGPY) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Salzgitter to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $2.4233 billion for the quarter.

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Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Salzgitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SZGPY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Salzgitter to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salzgitter

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany's industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

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