Samsara (NYSE:IOT) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff Sells 960 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $36,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 162,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,560. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,549 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $86,003.26.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,554 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $70,158.38.

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Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. 2,008,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,682. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Samsara by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,987 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth $64,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Samsara to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara recently moved above its 200-day moving average, a widely watched technical level that can attract momentum-oriented investors and suggest a shift toward a longer-term bullish trend. Samsara Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Samsara recently moved above its 200-day moving average, a widely watched technical level that can attract momentum-oriented investors and suggest a shift toward a longer-term bullish trend. Positive Sentiment: The stock also reclaimed its 50-day moving average, indicating that near-term buying momentum has improved and that prior resistance may now act as support. Samsara Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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