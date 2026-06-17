Free Trial
→ SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Samsara (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $86,003.26 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Samsara logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Samsara CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,549 shares on June 15 at an average price of $33.74, totaling about $86,003. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.
  • The company recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 versus $0.13 expected and revenue of $478.84 million, up 30.5% year over year. Samsara also raised guidance for future periods.
  • Shares traded lower during the session, falling 3.2% to $31.60, even as analysts largely remain constructive with an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.53.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $86,003.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 167,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,643,656.06. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,554 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $70,158.38.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,480 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $64,529.60.

Samsara Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of IOT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,567,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,667. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 316.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company's fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Samsara by 953.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Samsara Right Now?

Before you consider Samsara, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Samsara wasn't on the list.

While Samsara currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Plan To Restore American Wealth Wins in Silence
Trump’s Plan To Restore American Wealth Wins in Silence
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026

Recent Videos

History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines