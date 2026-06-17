Samsara (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $86,003.26 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $86,003.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 167,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,643,656.06. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,554 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $70,158.38.

On Monday, April 13th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,480 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $64,529.60.

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Samsara Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of IOT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,567,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,667. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 316.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.34. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The company's fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Samsara by 953.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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