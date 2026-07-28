Samsara (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 61,283 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 61,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,075,655.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,351,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,781,096.77. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 202,617 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $7,458,331.77.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 19,095 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $670,043.55.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,001,479.85.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 31,081 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $970,038.01.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 128,159 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $3,848,614.77.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 104,660 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $3,254,926.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 95,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,626,901.16.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,809,213.76.

On Thursday, April 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,958 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,078,573.42.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,067 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,529,296.35.

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Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,801. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $47.47. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.34, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $28,232,000. Allen Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 66,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,703 shares of the company's stock worth $219,035,000 after purchasing an additional 935,855 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC now owns 3,833,929 shares of the company's stock worth $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in Samsara by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 1,091,876 shares of the company's stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 71,474 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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