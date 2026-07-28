Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 61,352 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 61,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,077,992.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,550,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,525,426.65. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, John Bicket sold 202,548 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $7,455,791.88.

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $631,102.25.

On Tuesday, July 7th, John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,042,662.25.

On Thursday, May 28th, John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $946,764.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Bicket sold 129,021 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,873,210.42.

On Tuesday, May 26th, John Bicket sold 104,534 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $3,251,007.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,628,137.31.

On Tuesday, May 12th, John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,807,927.66.

On Thursday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,074,527.84.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,533,944.35.

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Samsara Stock Up 5.4%

IOT stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,381,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106,801. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 373.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Samsara by 100.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 2,444.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Samsara by 142.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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