Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 17,975 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 17,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $631,102.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,758,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,751,292.45. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,042,662.25.

On Thursday, May 28th, John Bicket sold 30,345 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $946,764.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, John Bicket sold 129,021 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,873,210.42.

On Tuesday, May 26th, John Bicket sold 104,534 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $3,251,007.40.

On Wednesday, May 13th, John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,628,137.31.

On Tuesday, May 12th, John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66.

On Thursday, April 30th, John Bicket sold 72,816 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,074,527.84.

On Wednesday, April 29th, John Bicket sold 87,227 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,533,944.35.

On Tuesday, April 28th, John Bicket sold 103,857 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $3,063,781.50.

On Wednesday, April 15th, John Bicket sold 96,690 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $2,705,386.20.

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Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,184,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.40, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Samsara by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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