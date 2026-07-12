Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

SANA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

SANA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,671. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 76.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company's core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sana Biotechnology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sana Biotechnology wasn't on the list.

While Sana Biotechnology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here