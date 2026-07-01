Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Price Target Raised to $2,500.00

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the data storage provider's stock. Bank of America's target price indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock traded down $205.72 on Wednesday, hitting $2,068.01. 3,141,677 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,560,025. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,595.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $912.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 4.87. Sandisk has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sandisk will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk during the second quarter worth $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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