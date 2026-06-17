Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,167.33 and last traded at $1,991.55, with a volume of 9524779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,107.86.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

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Sandisk Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 4.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,342.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.73.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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