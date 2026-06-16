Free Trial
→ This is the worst news for stocks in 50 years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Down 5.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sandisk shares fell 5.5% on Tuesday, retreating after hitting a record high. The move looked like profit-taking after a strong run, with trading volume below average.
  • Recent commentary remains broadly bullish on AI-driven demand for NAND flash and enterprise SSDs, especially from AI inference and edge AI use cases. Several reports say this could support Sandisk’s growth outlook and margins.
  • Despite the pullback, Wall Street sentiment is still positive: Barclays upgraded the stock to overweight and raised its price target to $2,300. Analysts overall rate it a Moderate Buy, though some traders warn the stock may be very overbought.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,980.18 and last traded at $1,991.55. 9,442,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,026,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,107.86.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 4.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,316.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.22.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sandisk Right Now?

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s secret China deal
Trump’s secret China deal
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines