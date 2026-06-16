Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Down 5.5% - Here's Why

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,980.18 and last traded at $1,991.55. 9,442,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,026,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,107.86.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 4.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,316.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.22.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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