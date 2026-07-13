Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,915.92, but opened at $1,792.86. Sandisk shares last traded at $1,754.8190, with a volume of 2,812,556 shares trading hands.

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Trending Headlines about Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,100 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI-related memory demand and growth outlook. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,100 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s AI-related memory demand and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Wall Street analysts have lifted Sandisk’s valuation targets, citing strong AI demand and about $62 billion in committed supply deals, which supports a bullish long-term narrative for NASDAQ:SNDK. Article Title

Other coverage noted that Wall Street analysts have lifted Sandisk’s valuation targets, citing strong AI demand and about $62 billion in committed supply deals, which supports a bullish long-term narrative for NASDAQ:SNDK. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Sandisk as a high-conviction AI/storage stock that some investors see as undervalued relative to peers, but these views are more opinion-driven than immediate catalysts. Article Title

Several articles framed Sandisk as a high-conviction AI/storage stock that some investors see as undervalued relative to peers, but these views are more opinion-driven than immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Sandisk’s shares are under pressure in a broad market selloff tied to rising Middle East tensions, and chip stocks are being hit as investors pull back from riskier AI trades. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,765.19.

View Our Latest Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,726.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,001.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sandisk by 114.3% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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