Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,914.46, but opened at $2,238.31. Sandisk shares last traded at $2,162.6330, with a volume of 3,356,502 shares changing hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDK. Bank of America increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,550.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,494.22 and a 200-day moving average of $857.75. The firm has a market cap of $328.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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