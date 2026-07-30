Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,015.89, but opened at $1,135.01. Sandisk shares last traded at $1,198.9750, with a volume of 5,759,919 shares traded.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings expectations are supporting the stock. Analysts reportedly expect approximately $33.38 in quarterly EPS and maintain a consensus Buy rating. Sandisk’s previous results significantly exceeded estimates, while revenue increased sharply year over year, raising hopes for another strong report. Sandisk Stock Is Gaining Thursday: What's Going On

Analysts reportedly expect approximately $33.38 in quarterly EPS and maintain a consensus Buy rating. Sandisk’s previous results significantly exceeded estimates, while revenue increased sharply year over year, raising hopes for another strong report. Positive Sentiment: The long-term AI storage thesis remains intact. Analysts point to sustained demand for data-center storage, reported contracts worth roughly $42 billion, and a debt-free balance sheet as reasons the recent decline may be sentiment-driven rather than a deterioration in fundamentals. Some estimates imply substantial upside from recent levels. Does Sandisk Stock's Recent Sharp Sell-Off Offer a Buying Opportunity?

Analysts point to sustained demand for data-center storage, reported contracts worth roughly $42 billion, and a debt-free balance sheet as reasons the recent decline may be sentiment-driven rather than a deterioration in fundamentals. Some estimates imply substantial upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Oversold conditions are encouraging bargain hunting. After an approximately 57% decline from its high, technical indicators reportedly show SNDK at its most oversold level in about 15 months. This can trigger a short-term rebound, although it does not by itself confirm that the broader downtrend has ended. Is SanDisk stock crash over as SNDK turns most oversold in 15 months?

After an approximately 57% decline from its high, technical indicators reportedly show SNDK at its most oversold level in about 15 months. This can trigger a short-term rebound, although it does not by itself confirm that the broader downtrend has ended. Negative Sentiment: Sector and macro risks remain significant. SanDisk has been caught in a broad memory-stock rout alongside Micron and other chipmakers, amid concerns about an AI-trade correction, Chinese competition, and weaker risk appetite. Oil-price volatility and geopolitical tensions also pressured technology shares recently. SanDisk Sinks 7%, Micron Slides 6% as Memory Selloff Intensifies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Up 22.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,739.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sandisk by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sandisk by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 527 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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