Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2733 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHYY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sands China from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Sands China from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sands China to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

